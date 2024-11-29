iQOO 13 now in Indonesia

The iQOO 13 is now available in the global market, starting with Indonesia, where it sells for IDR 9,999,000 or around $630.

The device debuted in China in October, and the company then announced its intention to bring it to other global markets. Vivo has started this plan by launching the iQOO 13 in Indonesia this week.

The model is now listed on iQOO’s official website in the country. It is available in Alpha Black and Legend White colors. Its configurations include 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB, which are priced at IDR 9,999,000 and IDR 11,999,000, respectively.

Here are more details about the iQOO 13:

Snapdragon 8 Elite

12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB

6.82” micro-quad curved BOE Q10 LTPO 2.0 AMOLED with 1440 x 3200px resolution, 1-144Hz variable refresh rate, 1800nits peak brightness, and ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

Rear Camera: 50MP IMX921 main (1/1.56”) with OIS + 50MP telephoto (1/2.93”) with 2x zoom + 50MP ultrawide (1/2.76”, f/2.0)

Selfie Camera: 32MP

6150mAh battery

120W charging

OriginOS 5

IP69 rating

Alpha Black and Legend White colors

