iQOO 15 specs tipped: SD 8 Elite Gen 5, 16GB RAM, 50MP periscope, more

A massive leak reveals all the key specifications of the upcoming iQOO 15 model.
Vivo is one of the brands that will first use the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip (AKA Snapdragon 8 Elite 2). The phone is expected to arrive in October.
Ahead of its arrival, leaker Digital Chat Station shared the major details of the phone. According to the well-known tipster, the phone is coming with the following specs:
- Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
- 16GB max RAM
- 1TB max storage
- 6.8″ flat 2K Samsung AMOLED with ultrasonic fingerprint scanner
- 50MP 1/1.5″ main camera
- 50MP periscope
- 7000mAh battery
- 100W charging
- Wireless charging support
- Dual speakers
- Large haptic motor
According to earlier reports, the iQOO 15 series will also welcome a compact model, which is rumored to be named either the iQOO 15T or the iQOO 15 Mini. It is also rumored to offer a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 or a MediaTek Dimensity 9500+ chip. Despite its compact 6.31″ display, the phone is said to house a huge 7000mAh battery.