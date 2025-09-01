iQOO 15 specs tipped: SD 8 Elite Gen 5, 16GB RAM, 50MP periscope, more

A massive leak reveals all the key specifications of the upcoming iQOO 15 model.

Vivo is one of the brands that will first use the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip (AKA Snapdragon 8 Elite 2). The phone is expected to arrive in October.

Ahead of its arrival, leaker Digital Chat Station shared the major details of the phone. According to the well-known tipster, the phone is coming with the following specs:

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

16GB max RAM

1TB max storage

6.8″ flat 2K Samsung AMOLED with ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

50MP 1/1.5″ main camera

50MP periscope

7000mAh battery

100W charging

Wireless charging support

Dual speakers

Large haptic motor

According to earlier reports, the iQOO 15 series will also welcome a compact model, which is rumored to be named either the iQOO 15T or the iQOO 15 Mini. It is also rumored to offer a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 or a MediaTek Dimensity 9500+ chip. Despite its compact 6.31″ display, the phone is said to house a huge 7000mAh battery.

