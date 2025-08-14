iQOO 15 series reportedly launching in October

The iQOO 15 is allegedly coming a bit later than expected.

Vivo is already promoting the iQOO 15 in China, prompting fans to believe that it might launch as soon as September. This is logical, especially since the phone is expected to be announced after Qualcomm unveils the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2. However, tipster Smart Pikachu says otherwise, suggesting that the phone could instead be announced in October.

According to earlier reports, the iQOO 15 features a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip, Vivo’s self-developed independent display chip, a 6.85″ 2K flat LTPO AMOLED that supports a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, a triple 50MP camera setup with a 50MP 3X periscope unit, a 7000mAh battery, and 100W wired charging. The phone is expected to be joined by other models in the series.

