iQOO confirms several Z9s series details, including chip, battery, display, cam, more

Ahead of Vivo’s August 21 announcement in India, iQOO has confirmed some of the details of the iQOO Z9s and Z9s Pro through a press note.

The iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro will debut in India soon. The company has already shared the news following a series of leaks involving the two models of the series. Now, iQOO has revealed some of the official features of the two devices.

According to the brand, the Z9s and Z9s Pro are designed for young professionals and college students “who are balancing work/academics, social life, and extracurricular activities and their need for fast connectivity and seamless entertainment.”

Some of the details shared by the company through the press note include:

The series could offer price tags under the ₹25K smartphone segment in India.

The phones will only measure 7.49mm thick.

The series features a 3D curved AMOLED.

The Z9s has a local peak brightness of 1,800 nits, while the Z9s Pro can achieve up to 4,500 nits.

The iQOO Z9s gets the Dimensity 7300 chip, while the Pro version will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3.

The series will include a 50MP Sony IMX882 and OIS in the phones’ camera systems, along with support for 4K recording.

The Z9s Pro gets an 8MP ultrawide unit.

The phones will have AI capabilities, including AI Erase and AI Photo Enhance.

The Z9s Pro packs a 5,500mAh battery.

Via