iQOO Neo 10 series to offer 6100mAh battery, 120W charging

Reputable leaker Digital Chat Station shared that both the iQOO Neo 10 and iQOO Neo 10 Pro will have a huge 6100mAh battery and 120W charging.

Vivo has recently teased the arrival of the iQOO Neo 10 series. Although the brand remains mum about the details, various leaks are revealing some of the key details fans can expect.

One of the most recent ones comes from DCS, who revealed that the iQOO Neo 10 series models have weights similar to their predecessors. The tipster claimed that the earlier Neo generation “sold very well,” so Vivo has decided to produce another Neo series with better specs.

This starts with the bigger batteries, saying that both the iQOO Neo 10 and iQOO Neo 10 Pro have a 6100mAh battery. The tipster noted that this would be complemented by 120W charging support, which their predecessors also offer. While the charging power remains the same, the iQOO Neo 10 series will get a much bigger battery this time. To recall, the Neo 9 and Neo 9 Pro only have 5160mAh battery.

According to earlier leaks, the iQOO Neo 10 and Neo 10 Pro models are rumored to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipsets, respectively. The two will also feature a 1.5K flat AMOLED, a metal middle frame, and Android 15-based OriginOS 5.

Via