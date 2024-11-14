iQOO Neo 10 series details, design schematic leak

The schematic and details of the iQOO Neo 10 series have leaked online ahead of Vivo’s official announcement.

Vivo teased the iQOO Neo 10 series recently, and it is believed that it will debut by the end of the month. While the company didn’t share any significant information about the devices, it promised to bring a “flagship” performance.

Now, tipster Digital Chat Station has entered the scene to divulge more details about the iQOO Neo 10 series.

In his recent post, the leaker shared the design illustration of the series, revealing a flat display and a vertical camera island in the upper left portion of the back panel. The rectangular camera module has rounded corners and two cutouts for the lenses, and DCS noted that it is “textured.”

The Neo 10 devices have 6.78″ displays, both of which boast a “smaller” punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The account claimed that the bezels would be narrower than the series predecessor, underscoring that they are “close to the industry’s narrowest.” The chin, however, is expected to be thicker than the sides and top bezels.

According to earlier reports, both models will have a huge 6100mAh battery and 120W charging. The iQOO Neo 10 and Neo 10 Pro models are also rumored to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipsets, respectively. The two will also feature a 1.5K flat AMOLED, a metal middle frame, and Android 15-based OriginOS 5.

