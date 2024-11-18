Confirmed: iQOO Neo 10 Pro gets 3 color options, Dimensity 9400, brand’s Q2 chip

iQOO revealed more details about its upcoming iQOO Neo 10 Pro, including its Dimensity 9400 chip, Q2 chip, and three color options.

The iQOO Neo 10 series is set to launch this month. Ahead of its debut, Vivo is now gradually lighting the veil from the lineup.

After sharing its official design, the company has now revealed that the Pro model of the series will feature the Dimensity 9400 chip and its in-house supercomputing Q2 chip. This affirms the company’s earlier tease about the iQOO Neo 10 series being a flagship performance.

The new details also mean that the iQOO Neo 10 Pro will be a game-dedicated device. To recall, the Q2 chip is also present in the iQOO 13, giving it AI-powered game frame interpolation capabilities and allowing 144fps gaming.

Most recently, iQOO also revealed the three official color options for the iQOO Neo 10 and iQOO Neo 10 Pro. According to the materials, they will be called Extreme Shadow Black, Rally Orange, and Chi Guang White.

According to earlier leaks, the Neo 10 devices have 6.78″ displays, both of which boast a “smaller” punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. A leaker account claimed that the bezels would be narrower than the series predecessor, underscoring that they are “close to the industry’s narrowest.” The chin, however, is expected to be thicker than the sides and top bezels. Both models will reportedly have a huge 6100mAh battery and 120W charging. The iQOO Neo 10 and Neo 10 Pro models are also rumored to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipsets, respectively. The two will also feature a 1.5K flat AMOLED, a metal middle frame, and Android 15-based OriginOS 5.

Interested buyers in China can now place their reservations for the series.

