Vivo shares iQOO Neo 10 series design, confirms debut this month

Vivo has finally confirmed that the iQOO Neo 10 series will launch this November. To this end, the company also revealed the lineup’s back design, which sports a vertical camera island.

The news follows several leaks involving the lineup. Now, Vivo itself shared in a post on Weibo that the iQOO Neo 10 and iQOO Neo 10 Pro will be unveiled this month. According to the material shared by the company, the series will still have two huge cutouts for the cameras on the back. This time, however, the cameras are placed inside a rectangular camera island with rounded corners.

The side frames and back panels of the series are flat. The image shared by the company shows that the series has a two-tone design. The color in the poster shows the phone in orange, but other color options are also expected.

According to earlier leaks, the Neo 10 devices have 6.78″ displays, both of which boast a “smaller” punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The account claimed that the bezels would be narrower than the series predecessor, underscoring that they are “close to the industry’s narrowest.” The chin, however, is expected to be thicker than the sides and top bezels. Both models will reportedly have a huge 6100mAh battery and 120W charging. The iQOO Neo 10 and Neo 10 Pro models are also rumored to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipsets, respectively. The two will also feature a 1.5K flat AMOLED, a metal middle frame, and Android 15-based OriginOS 5.

