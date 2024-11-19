iQOO Neo 10 series to debut on Nov. 29

Vivo confirmed that the iQOO Neo 10 series would arrive in China on November 29.

The news follows several teases by the company about the series. After sharing some minor details about the phone, the company has finally shared the official launch date of the lineup, which includes the iQOO Neo 10 and iQOO Neo 10 Pro.

As the brand has previously shared, fans can expect a “performance flagship” line. The series will still have two huge cutouts for the cameras on the back, just like their predecessors. This time, however, the cameras are placed inside a rectangular camera island with rounded corners.

The side frames and back panels of the series are flat, and both models will be offered in Extreme Shadow Black, Rally Orange, and Chi Guang White color options. The company also revealed that the Pro model will feature a Dimensity 9400 chip and its in-house Q2 chip, suggesting that the phone will be a game-dedicated device. To recall, the Q2 chip is also present in the iQOO 13, giving it AI-powered game frame interpolation capabilities and allowing 144fps gaming.

According to earlier leaks, the Neo 10 devices have 6.78″ displays, both of which boast a “smaller” punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. A leaker account claimed that the bezels would be narrower than the series predecessor, underscoring that they are “close to the industry’s narrowest.” The chin, however, is expected to be thicker than the sides and top bezels. Both models will reportedly have a huge 6100mAh battery and 120W charging. The iQOO Neo 10 and Neo 10 Pro models are also rumored to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipsets, respectively. The two will also feature a 1.5K flat AMOLED, a metal middle frame, and Android 15-based OriginOS 5.

