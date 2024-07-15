Goodix: iQOO Neo 9S Pro+ is the first phone to offer fingerprint ‘sliding enrollment’

The iQOO Neo 9S Pro+ is now in China, and it is the first phone to come with a new feature that makes it easier for users to register their fingerprints on their devices.

The model was launched in China a few days ago. The iQOO Neo 9S Pro+ comes with a powerful set of features, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, up to 16GB of RAM, and a 5,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. It also sports a spacious 6.78” OLED with 1.5K resolution, 1400 nits of peak brightness, and a 144Hz LTPO refresh rate. In its upper section, there’s a 16MP selfie camera situated in the middle, while the back is armed with a camera system consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX921 main unit with OIS and a 50MP ultrawide lens.

Nonetheless, these details are not the only highlights of the Neo 9S Pro+. Biometric company Goodix confirmed via email to Android Authority that the phone is the first to use its ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor with a sliding enrollment feature.

The new feature allows easier enrollment, which is different from the current process that requires users to repeatedly lift their fingers and touch the screen at various angles to register a fingerprint. With the sliding enrollment, it will be a one-time step of rolling a finger on the screen. According to Goodix, it expects to “see the new enrollment feature in more upcoming flagship phones later this year.”

Meanwhile, here are more details about the iQOO Neo 9S Pro+: