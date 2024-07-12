iQOO Neo 9S Pro+ is now official in China

The iQOO Neo 9S Pro+ has finally arrived in China.

After a long wait, the Chinese market has welcomed another iQOO phone. The latest offering from the brand comes with a handful of interesting features, which include the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. It is complemented by up to 16GB of RAM and a 5,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

The iQOO Neo 9S Pro+ sports a spacious 6.78” OLED with 1.5K resolution, 1400 nits of peak brightness, and a 144Hz LTPO refresh rate. In its upper section, there’s a 16MP selfie camera situated in the middle, while the back is armed with a camera system consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX921 main unit with OIS and a 50MP ultrawide lens.

Buyers in China can choose from the five ample configuration options of the smartphone, which comes in Buff Blue, Star White, and Fighting Black colors. It comes with the same design already present in the models in the Neo 9 series models, including the vanilla, Pro, and 9s Pro variants.

Here are more details about the iQOO Neo 9S Pro+: