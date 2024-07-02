ROG Phone 8 Pro, Find X7 top AnTuTu’s June 2024 flagship ranking; iQOO Neo 9S Pro ranks third

The June 2024 AnTuTu ranking for flagship phones is now available, and the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro and Oppo Find X7 are still at the top of the category. The recently launched iQOO Neo 9S Pro also entered the upper part of the ranking by securing the third spot.

As the benchmarking website noted, the June result is a success for the ROG Phone 8 Pro after missing its May 2024 ranking. Now, the Asus phone is back with a total of 2,135,740 points through its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, with AnTutu noting that it proves the “significant advantage of gaming phones in performance.”

The second, on the other hand, has been secured by the Oppo Find X7, which also ranked in the same spot in the past months, thanks to the “stable performance of the Dimensity 9300 processor.”

In the third spot is a newcomer: the iQOO Neo 9S Pro. To recall, the phone was launched in May with the new Dimensity 9300+ chip. The new smartphone is the successor to the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, which was released last year with a Dimensity 9300 chipset. Interestingly, despite having a better processor, the Neo 9S Pro still has the same starting price as the older model.

Here is the complete AnTuTu ranking for flagship models in June 2024: