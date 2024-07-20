iQOO Z9 Turbo+ reportedly launching in September or October

After an earlier claim that the iQOO Z9 Turbo+ would launch “soon,” a new leaker tip says that the model will debut in September or October.

Back in June, well-known leaker Digital Chat Station shared that the iQOO Z9 Turbo+ would debut soon. However, the leaker seemingly retracted the tip and said that the phone’s announcement would instead be pushed to September or October.

According to DCS, the reason behind the longer wait is because of the necessary approval the brand has to obtain, including its network registration.

Despite the news that might disappoint iQOO fans, the leaker shared more details about the phone, saying it would offer a Dimensity 9300+ chip, a 1.5K straight display, and a “super-large silicon battery.”