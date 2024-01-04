After HyperOS was introduced, people wondered whether it was based on Android or some other operating system. Because like HarmonyOS, it gave users an image that rejected Android. Like Samsung’s Tizen, is Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android?

Yes, Xiaomi HyperOS is indeed based on the Android operating system. Android, created by Google, serves as the underlying platform for various smartphones globally. Xiaomi, like many other manufacturers, utilizes the Android framework as the foundation for its HyperOS interface. This means that HyperOS builds upon the core features and functionalities provided by Android.

HyperOS takes advantage of Android’s open-source nature, allowing Xiaomi to integrate its unique features and design elements into the user interface. While HyperOS provides a distinct look and feel, it maintains compatibility with Android applications and services, ensuring that users can enjoy a wide range of apps available on the Google Play Store.

Xiaomi’s HyperOS and Android work together to create a seamless and user-friendly experience. Users can benefit from the familiarity of Android’s interface while also enjoying the additional features and customization options that HyperOS brings to the table. This collaboration results in a harmonious ecosystem that caters to the diverse needs and preferences of Xiaomi smartphone users.

In conclusion, Xiaomi HyperOS is indeed based on the Android operating system. This collaboration allows Xiaomi to offer a unique and customized user experience while maintaining compatibility with the extensive Android ecosystem. For users, this means the best of both worlds – the familiarity of Android and the distinctive features of HyperOS.