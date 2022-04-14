It’s time for Redmi Note 10 MIUI 13: Update released for India!

The long-awaited Redmi Note 10 MIUI 13 update has now been released for India. Redmi Note 10, which draws attention with its design features, is one of the best-selling models. Today, the Redmi Note 10 MIUI 13 update has been released for India. Actually, a few months ago, an internal update was released with build number V13.0.0.6.SKGINXM exclusive to Mi Pilots only. But this update brought some bugs with it. As of today, a stable MIUI 13 update has been released with build number V13.0.1.0.SKGINXM. The released MIUI 13 Redmi Note 10 update increases system stability and offers you many features. If you wish, let’s examine the changelog of the update in detail now.

Redmi Note 10 MIUI 13 India Update Changelog

The changelog of the update released for Redmi Note 10 MIUI 13 India has been given by Xiaomi.

System

Stable MIUI based on Android 12

Updated Android Security Patch to March 2022. Increased system security.

More features and improvements

Optimization: Enhanced accessibility support for Phone, Clock, and Weather

Optimization: Mind map nodes are more convenient and intuitive now

The update, released for India, increases system stability and offers you many features. It should be noted that the size of the Redmi Note 10 MIUI 13 update is 2.6GB. This update, which only Mi Pilots can access, will be accessible to all users if no bug are found.

How can I download the Redmi Note 10 MIUI 13 update?

You can download the update released for India via MIUI Downloader. MIUI Downloader is an excellent app that lets you keep track of new upcoming updates and access MIUI’s hidden features. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. We have come to the end of our news about the Redmi Note 10 MIUI 13 update released for India. What do you guys think about the Redmi Note 10 MIUI 13 update? Do not forget to express your thoughts and follow us for more content.