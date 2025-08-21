Lava Play Ultra 5G arrives with Dimensity 7300 in India

The Lava Play Ultra 5G is now official in India, boasting some interesting features, including a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip and more.

The Lava model is the latest addition to the brand’s portfolio. Although generally designed as an affordable device, it still impresses in terms of its processing power and display. It is also being marketed as a game-focused handheld.

In addition to its Dimensity 7300 SoC, the phone’s highlights include a 6.67″ FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED, a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, MediaTek HyperEngine, a 64MP Sony IMX682 main camera with OIS, and an IP64 rating.

The phone is available in Arctic Frost and Arctic Slate colorways. Its configurations, on the other hand, include 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB, priced at ₹14,999 and ₹16,499, respectively.

Here are more details about the Lava Play Ultra 5G: