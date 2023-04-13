Leica reveals hands on image of Xiaomi 13 Ultra!

Marius Eschweiler, MBA at Leica, posted an image that includes the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be revealed on April 18 and new details about the device are emerging as the unveiling date draws near.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra’s real life photos have been featured on numerous websites, including Xiaomiui, although the initial photographs were blurry. In this newly shared photo, the entire phone is not visible, but the camera setup is clearly visible.

We can say that the quad camera setup is really huge, in addition, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will also be available in green just like theprevious model, Xiaomi 12S Ultra also came in green and black colors. The main camera of Xiaomi 13 Ultra will feature the same 1-inch Sony IMX 989 sensor as Xiaomi 12S Ultra, but the auxiliary cameras got a big update.