LSPosed CorePatch Module | Disable APK signature verification

What is it exactly for and how to use it? Full guide

As we know, apk signature verifications on Android is a thing. But thanks to LSPosed CorePatch Module, we can just kill that entirely no matter what without such issues and still be able to install same apps with different signatures on top of each other without any issues. This article shows you how to use the module with a full proper guide.

What is APK signature verification?

APK signature verification is a check when installing apps over current ones in Android. When you install an app, Android checks if the current signature of the app and the one in the APK file you’re going to install does match or not. This exist to prevent modders to just mod an app, like a system app and update it over old one to get backdoor access to system level permissions.

While this is a good thing, it’s also a bit annoyying when you are rooted and still can’t install the apps over old ones. This article shows you the fix, LSPosed CorePatch Module.

LSPosed CorePatch Module

It’s a LSPosed module that installs itself to system framework, to disable the signature verification entirely without causing you and headaches and issues such as bootloop, system crashes, and so on. To use it, you need to install LSPosed first, which we already made a guide on how to install it in pretty much simple steps which you can follow. Once you have it installed, continue to the section below that shows you how to turn it on.

How to turn it on

Before starting, please ensure that you have everything needed installed/downloaded and is working. Or otherwise, it might not work. First of all, install LSPosed with the guide that’s mentioned above. Once you’re done with that, do the following steps.

Download CorePatch from here.

Enter LSPosed.

Enter modules section.

Enter Core Patch.

Turn it on for system framework.

Reboot the device.

And that’s it, it should be turned on now. You can try installing different APKs with different signatures on top of each other, which should work fine and install properly now.

And that’s it! That answers the question of how to install different signed APKs on top of each other thanks to LSPosed CorePatch Module.

From now on, you should be able to install APK files on top of each other that has no signatures or different signatures, such as modded apps for system backdoors, and such. Please be aware that we are not responsible for any actions you do after disabling the APK signature verification, as this also gives you a system-level backdoor for the modded system apps.