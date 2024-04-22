Magic Flip reportedly launching after Honor 200 series debut

A leaker on Weibo claims that Honor will be announcing its Magic Flip after the launch of the Honor 200 series.

Honor is expected to unveil the Honor 200 series in June, allowing it to compete against other brands that are also set to launch their respective lineups in the same month. Two of the models in the lineup remain a mystery, but Honor 200 Lite was recently spotted on the UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Regulatory Authority database. No additional details were included in the certification of the device, but it hinted at the approaching global release of the model. Recently, the microsite of the model was launched in France, confirming the model will be announced on April 25.

A leaker account on Weibo claims that after the launch of the entire Honor 200 series, the brand will proceed to the unveiling of the rumored Magic Flip phone. The post doesn’t share other details about the phone, but it echoes earlier talks about the approaching launch of the said device. To recall, Honor CEO George Zhao confirmed that the company would release its first flip phone. According to the executive, the development of the model is “internally in the final stage” now, ensuring fans that its 2024 debut is finally certain.

In a recent render leak, the possible design of the Magic Flip was shared. In the image, the back of the Honor Magic Flip is visualized as a smartphone with a huge external screen. The display covers half of the back, specifically the upper portion of the flippable phone’s rear. Two holes can be seen placed vertically in the upper left section. Meanwhile, the lower part of the back shows the device with a layer of leather material, with the Honor brand printed on the bottom. The phone is reportedly coming with a 4,500mAh battery.

This is not the first time that the company will offer a folding phone. However, unlike its earlier creations that open and fold like books, the new phone expected to be released this year will be in a vertical-folding style. This should allow Honor to compete directly with the Samsung Galaxy Z series and Motorola Razr flip smartphones. Apparently, the upcoming model will be in the premium section, a lucrative market that could benefit the company in case this one becomes another success.