MagicOS 8.0 update rolls out to give Honor X9b users AI features

Honor is rolling out the MagicOS 8.0 update to its Honor X9b users in India, bringing a handful of new AI-related features to their devices.
Aside from the AI-related capabilities, the update also taps the other departments of the handheld, including its overall system, which will get better security through the latest Android June 2024 security patches.
According to Honor, the update also includes enhancements for the phone’s animations, video calling, 5G connectivity, and more. The OTA software update comes with the 8.0.0.162 (C675E3R2P1) version.
Here are more details about the update:
- MagicLM: AI large language model enhances natural language understanding.
- Magic Portal: Intuitively understands messages and guides users to relevant apps.
- AI Smart Folders & AI Blur: Improves usability and privacy.
- MagicRing: Simplifies multitasking across devices, supporting up to 8 services.
- Magic Capsule: Easy access to calls, alarms, and notifications.
- Magic Lock Screen & Parallel Spaces: Offers a full-screen Always on Display and isolated contacts.
- Smooth Animations: Provides a seamless visual experience.
- Personal Assistant: Manages personal affairs efficiently.
- Custom Camera Layout: Move frequently used modes to a convenient area.
- Ultra Power Saving Mode: Extends battery life.
- Enhanced ViLTE’s Video Calling: Superior video call quality.
- 5G Roaming: Ensures connectivity on the go.