MagicOS 8.0 update rolls out to give Honor X9b users AI features

Honor is rolling out the MagicOS 8.0 update to its Honor X9b users in India, bringing a handful of new AI-related features to their devices.

Aside from the AI-related capabilities, the update also taps the other departments of the handheld, including its overall system, which will get better security through the latest Android June 2024 security patches.

According to Honor, the update also includes enhancements for the phone’s animations, video calling, 5G connectivity, and more. The OTA software update comes with the 8.0.0.162 (C675E3R2P1) version.

Here are more details about the update: