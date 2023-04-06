Magisk v26.0 has been released with various bug fixes

Magisk v26.0 was recently released, Magisk is an open source project developed by John Wu for rooting Android devices and making various systemless modifications with Magisk modules. Magisk is a very advanced project that provides root access on all Android devices, including next-generation Android devices, in order to allow unrestricted access on the device.

Magisk v26.0 Changelog

Magisk is here with a big update after a long time, featuring many innovations. e.g minimum Android version requirement has been bumped to 6.0, the Zygisk API has been upgraded to v4, and there are new sepolicy.rule and Magic Mount implementations. Magisk developer John Wu has transferred all the developments from GitHub, along with changelog.

Magisk’s support for Android 5.x (Lollipop) had been broken for a while without anyone noticing. Moreover, none of the active Magisk developers had the necessary device to run Android 5.x (Lollipop), which resulted in dropping support for Android 5.x (Lollipop) with Magisk v26.0. Magic Mount feature, which allows modules to modify partitions, has undergone a significant rewrite, resulting in changes to the partition mounting system with Magisk v26.0.

Magisk also allows modules to provide custom SELinux patches by including “sepolicy.rule” . With Magisk v26.0, brand new pre-init partition detection mechanism has been designed to support even more devices. However, Magisk installations must now be completed entirely through the Magisk App, as installations made via custom recovery will be incomplete with Magisk v26.0.

Additionally, there is a new Zygisk API v4 with Magisk v26.0, which includes new features and a refined PLT function hook API. Magisk v26.0 full changelog is available below.

v26.0

[General] Bump minimum supported Android version to Android 6.0

[General] New magic mount backend. It supports loading modules into system with overlayfs files injected

[Zygisk] Release new API version 4

[Zygisk] Prevent crashing daemon in error

[Zygisk] Rewrite zygote code injection with new loader library approach

[Zygisk] Rewrite code unloading implementation

[MagiskBoot] Support amonet microloader devices

[MagiskBoot] Always use lz4_legacy compression on v4 boot images. This fixes boot image patching issues on Android U preview.

[MagiskInit] Support replacing existing *.rc files in overlay.d

[MagiskInit] Rewrite sepolicy.rules mounting and loading implementation

[App] Make stub patching 100% offline

[App] Support patching init_boot.img for Samsung ODIN firmware

[MagiskPolicy] Fix minor bug in command line argument parsing

[MagiskPolicy] Update rules to support Android U

In addition, Android 14 (U) support is now available with Magisk v26.0, allowing devices running Android 14 Beta to gain root access. You can find the official download link for Magisk v26.0 and other related content from here. You can also download Magic Mask Repo application, where we can easily access and install Magisk modules.