Huawei Mate 70 ‘not the best-selling’ series now, but expected to exceed 10M sales

According to reliable industry leaker Digital Chat Station, the Huawei Mate 70 series is currently not Huawei’s best-selling creation. Nonetheless, like its predecessor, the lineup is expected to soon cross its 10 million sales mark.

The Huawei Mate 70 series is now official in China and has recently hit stores. However, the company is facing some issues with the demand, with Huawei CBG CEO He Gang admitting earlier this month that they were having problems providing over 6.7 million reservations from customers. The executive revealed that the current supply was insufficient but promised to address the situation. He also underscored the company’s actions to prevent scalpers from raising the prices of the products by requiring a Huawei account or ID card from buyers. This prevents such illegitimate sellers from purchasing multiple units from various stores.

Despite the seemingly early success of the Mate 70 series, DCS shared that it is not the brand’s best-selling lineup now. Yet, the tipster revealed that the series had a “significant increase” in sales within its first two weeks compared to the earlier generation. Moreover, the account claims that the Mate 70 series will also exceed 10 million unit sales.

To recall, the Huawei Mate 60 series crossed its 10 million sales mark back in July. The series is comprised of the vanilla Mate 60, Mate 60 Pro, and a special RS Porsche Design variant. When the lineup launched in 2023, it reportedly overshadowed Apple’s iPhone 15 in China, with Huawei selling 1.6 million Mate 60 units within just six weeks of its launch.

Interestingly, over 400,000 units were reportedly sold in the last two weeks or during the same period Apple launched the iPhone 15 in mainland China. The success of the series was specifically boosted by the rich sales of the Pro model, which constituted three-quarters of the total Mate 60 series units sold at that time. This is believed to be the reason why Apple recently made price slashes in its iPhone 15 models in China.

