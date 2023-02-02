Xiaomi Mi 11 MIUI 13 Update: New Update for Global Region

The new Xiaomi Mi 11 MIUI 13 update has been released for Global. Xiaomi is testing the Android 13 update. At the same time, it does not neglect to release updates for other devices. Today, a new MIUI 13 update has been released for a flagship device. This released update also brings the Xiaomi December 2022 Security Patch. The build number of the new Xiaomi Mi 11 MIUI 13 update is V13.0.6.0.SKBMIXM. If you wish, let’s examine the changelog of the update in detail.

New Xiaomi Mi 11 MIUI 13 Updates Global Changelog

As of 02 February 2023, the changelog of the new Xiaomi Mi 11 MIUI 13 update released for Global is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to December 2022. Increased system security.

Xiaomi Mi 11 MIUI 13 Updates Global and EEA Changelog

As of 22 October 2022, the changelog of the Xiaomi Mi 11 MIUI 13 updates released for Global and EEA is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to October 2022. Increased system security.

Xiaomi Mi 11 MIUI 13 Update Global Changelog

As of 12 July 2022, the changelog of the Xiaomi Mi 11 MIUI 13 update released for Global is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to July 2022. Increased system security.

Xiaomi Mi 11 MIUI 13 Update EEA and Global Changelog

As of 1 June 2022, the changelog of the Xiaomi Mi 11 MIUI 13 update released for EEA and Global is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to June 2022. Increased system security.

Xiaomi Mi 11 MIUI 13 Update Global Changelog

As of 22 February 2022, the changelog of the first stable Xiaomi Mi 11 MIUI 13 update released for Global is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Stable MIUI based on Android 12

Updated Android Security Patch to January 2022. Increased system security.

Attention

This update is a limited release for Mi Pilot testers. Don’t forget to back up all important items before upgrading. The update process might take longer than usual. Expect overheating and other performance issues after you update – it might take some time for your device to adapt to the new version. Remember that some third-party apps aren’t yet compatible with Android 12 and you might not be able to use them normally.

Lock screen

Fix: The home screen froze when the screen turned on and off rapidly

Fix: Ul items overlapped after switching the resolution

Fix: Wallpaper Carousel buttons didn’t always work

Fix: Ul elements overlapped in the Control center and Notification shade

Fix: The back button went gray in some cases

Fix: Lock screen wallpaper was replaced with Home screen wallpaper in some cases

Status bar, Notification shade

Fix: Smart refresh rate

Settings

Fix: Crashes occurred when the default map was selected

More features and improvements

New: Apps can be opened as floating windows directly from the sidebar

Optimization: Enhanced accessibility support for Phone, Clock, and Weather

Optimization: Mind map nodes are more convenient and intuitive now

The size of the new Xiaomi Mi 11 MIUI 13 update is 95MB. This update improves system stability and brings with it the Xiaomi December 2022 Security Patch. Only Mi Pilots can access update right now. If there are no problems with the update, it will be accessible to all users. If you don’t want to wait for the update to arrive, you can download the new Xiaomi Mi 11 MIUI 13 update from MIUI Downloader. Click here to access MIUI Downloader.

