Xiaomi Mi 11 MIUI 13 Update: New Update for Global Region

The new Xiaomi Mi 11 MIUI 13 update has been released for Global. Xiaomi is testing the Android 13 update. At the same time, it does not neglect to release updates for other devices. Today, a new MIUI 13 update has been released for a flagship device. This released update also brings the Xiaomi December 2022 Security Patch. The build number of the new Xiaomi Mi 11 MIUI 13 update is V13.0.6.0.SKBMIXM. If you wish, let’s examine the changelog of the update in detail.
New Xiaomi Mi 11 MIUI 13 Updates Global Changelog
As of 02 February 2023, the changelog of the new Xiaomi Mi 11 MIUI 13 update released for Global is provided by Xiaomi.
System
- Updated Android Security Patch to December 2022. Increased system security.
Xiaomi Mi 11 MIUI 13 Updates Global and EEA Changelog
As of 22 October 2022, the changelog of the Xiaomi Mi 11 MIUI 13 updates released for Global and EEA is provided by Xiaomi.
System
- Updated Android Security Patch to October 2022. Increased system security.
Xiaomi Mi 11 MIUI 13 Update Global Changelog
As of 12 July 2022, the changelog of the Xiaomi Mi 11 MIUI 13 update released for Global is provided by Xiaomi.
System
- Updated Android Security Patch to July 2022. Increased system security.
Xiaomi Mi 11 MIUI 13 Update EEA and Global Changelog
As of 1 June 2022, the changelog of the Xiaomi Mi 11 MIUI 13 update released for EEA and Global is provided by Xiaomi.
System
- Updated Android Security Patch to June 2022. Increased system security.
Xiaomi Mi 11 MIUI 13 Update Global Changelog
As of 22 February 2022, the changelog of the first stable Xiaomi Mi 11 MIUI 13 update released for Global is provided by Xiaomi.
System
- Stable MIUI based on Android 12
- Updated Android Security Patch to January 2022. Increased system security.
Attention
- This update is a limited release for Mi Pilot testers. Don’t forget to back up all important items before upgrading. The update process might take longer than usual. Expect overheating and other performance issues after you update – it might take some time for your device to adapt to the new version. Remember that some third-party apps aren’t yet compatible with Android 12 and you might not be able to use them normally.
Lock screen
- Fix: The home screen froze when the screen turned on and off rapidly
- Fix: Ul items overlapped after switching the resolution
- Fix: Wallpaper Carousel buttons didn’t always work
- Fix: Ul elements overlapped in the Control center and Notification shade
- Fix: The back button went gray in some cases
- Fix: Lock screen wallpaper was replaced with Home screen wallpaper in some cases
Status bar, Notification shade
- Fix: Smart refresh rate
Settings
- Fix: Crashes occurred when the default map was selected
More features and improvements
- New: Apps can be opened as floating windows directly from the sidebar
- Optimization: Enhanced accessibility support for Phone, Clock, and Weather
- Optimization: Mind map nodes are more convenient and intuitive now
The size of the new Xiaomi Mi 11 MIUI 13 update is 95MB. This update improves system stability and brings with it the Xiaomi December 2022 Security Patch. Only Mi Pilots can access update right now. If there are no problems with the update, it will be accessible to all users. If you don’t want to wait for the update to arrive, you can download the new Xiaomi Mi 11 MIUI 13 update from MIUI Downloader. Click here to access MIUI Downloader.
What are the features of Xiaomi Mi 11?
Xiaomi Mi 11 comes with a 6.81-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1440×3200 and a refresh rate of 120HZ. The device, which has a 4600mAH battery, charges from 1 to 100 with 55W fast charging support. Mi 11 has a triple camera setup of 108MP(Main)+13MP(Ultra Wide)+5MP(Macro) and can take excellent photos with these lenses. Powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset, the device will not disappoint you in terms of performance. We have come to the end of our news about the new Xiaomi Mi 11 MIUI 13 update. Don’t forget to follow us for more such news.