Xiaomi Mi 11 Series MIUI 14 Update: Get Ready for a Revolutionary User Experience

The Xiaomi Mi 11 series is set to receive the latest version of Xiaomi’s custom Android skin MIUI 14. The new MIUI 14 update offers a host of new features with improvements, including animal widgets, improved battery, and performance optimizations.

With its stylish design, powerful hardware, and cutting-edge firmware, the Xiaomi Mi 11 series is poised to be one of the best smartphone choices for consumers looking for a high-end device at an affordable price. The latest information we have shows that MIUI 14 builds are ready for the Xiaomi Mi 11 series. This is a strong indication that the update is on the horizon and users can expect to receive it soon. The expected update will be available to users in the near future.

One of the most important new features in MIUI 14 is the new Super Icons feature that allows users to set custom-sized icons anywhere on the home screen. The update also introduces new folder options that allow users to customize the look and size of folders, just like super icons. Soon, Xiaomi Mi 11 series smartphones will be able to experience these features.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Series MIUI 14 Update

With the new Android 13-based MIUI 14, Xiaomi Mi 11 series will now run much faster, more stable, and more responsive. In addition, this update should offer new home screen features to users. So, is the Xiaomi Mi 11 series MIUI 14 update ready? Yes, it is ready and will be released to all users very soon.

MIUI 14 Global will be a more advanced MIUI interface with the optimizations of the Android 13 operating system. This makes it the best MIUI ever. This is great news for Xiaomi Mi 11 series users who are looking forward to Xiaomi’s custom Android skin. The following devices that will get Xiaomi Mi 11 series MIUI 14 Updates are below, along with pictures.

Xiaomi Mi 11 (V14.0.2.0.TKBEUXM)

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (V14.0.3.0.TKIMIXM, V14.0.3.0.TKIRUXM, V14.0.1.0.TKIJPXM)

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (V14.0.1.0.TKOTRXM, V14.0.1.0.TKOINXM)

Xiaomi 11T (V14.0.1.0.TKWEUXM, V14.0.1.0.TKWIDXM)

Xiaomi 11T Pro (V14.0.5.0.TKDEUXM, V14.0.1.0.TKDMIXM)

First, Mi Pilots will be able to experience this update. So when will this update be rolled out to all users? What is the release date of the Xiaomi Mi 11 series MIUI 14 update? The MIUI 14 update will be released at the End of February at the latest. Because these builds have been tested for a long time and are prepared for you to have the best experience! Please wait patiently until then.

Where can download the Xiaomi Mi 11 Series MIUI 14 Update?

You will be able to download the Xiaomi Mi 11 series MIUI 14 update via MIUI Downloader. In addition, with this application, you will have a chance to experience the hidden features of MIUI while learning the news about your device. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. We have come to the end of our news about the Xiaomi Mi 11 series MIUI 14 update. Do not forget to follow us for such news.