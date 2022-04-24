Mi 10T/10T Pro MIUI 13 update will be released for Global soon!

Mi 10T/10T Pro MIUI 13 update to Xiaomi’s popular devices will be released for Global soon. Users have been impatiently waiting for the MIUI 13 update to come to their devices for a long time. Because the upcoming MIUI 13 update increases system stability and offers you many features. According to the information we have, the Mi 10T/10T Pro MIUI 13 update is ready and will be distributed to users very soon.

Information about Mi 10T/10T Pro MIUI 13 update

Mi 10T/10T Pro has been launched with MIUI 12 based on Android 10 out of the box. The current version of the device that received 1 Android and 1 MIUI update is V12.5.10.0.SJDMIXM. Devices that will soon receive the Mi 10T/10T Pro MIUI 13 update will have received the latest major Android update. It will not receive any major Android updates after that. In addition, these devices will also receive the MIUI 13.5 update, whose logo we have leaked.

The build number of the Mi 10T/10T Pro MIUI 13 update will be V13.0.1.0.SJDMIXM. Mi 10T/10T Pro MIUI 13 update, which will come to your device, improves system stability and brings new features with it. The reason why the MIUI 13 update is expected so much is that it improves system stability and brings with it new features. Among these features are extra features such as new sidebar, wallpapers and widgets.

The Mi 10T/10T Pro MIUI 13 update, which will be released, will be available to Mi Pilots first. If there is no problem, it will be made available to all users. You can download upcoming updates to your device from MIUI Downloader. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. We have come to the end of our news about the Mi 10T/10T Pro MIUI 13 update. Do not forget to follow us for such content.