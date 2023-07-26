Meet The Renewed Interface of MIUI Camera 5.0 App

Xiaomi has updated the MIUI Camera app for all users, bringing users a refreshed and more intuitive interface. The new update brings a number of redesigned features that enhance the camera experience for Xiaomi users. This camera app was first rolled out to devices officially supported by Leica.

MIUI Camera has been an app that just keeps getting better and better, and the latest update is set to take things to the next level. The app features a new UI design that is cleaner and more modern, making it easier for users to navigate between different modes and settings. You will now be able to run this app on many Xiaomi models.

MIUI Camera 5.0 App

The MIUI Camera app has been upgraded from version 4.0 to 5.0. The interface has been completely renewed and has an interface more suitable for one-handed use. While users were expecting a big innovation from Xiaomi, this move surprised many people. With MIUI 15, the new MIUI Camera 5.0 will be available for all Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO models. Let’s take a look at the new interface of the MIUI Camera 5.0 app!

As you can see, there is a significant change in the camera app. It can be said to be similar to Apple’s camera app. Xiaomi is referred to as the Apple of China and it is normal for the brand to try to resemble Apple. It is clearly seen that it has been improved in terms of ease of use. The options come down with a small swipe on the screen and you can easily activate the mode you want.

This app is the MIUI Camera 5.0 interface of Redmi K50 Ultra. The revamped interface has brought a nicer and more functional UX.

The new MIUI Camera 5.0 supports select Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO models. Over time, the new MIUI Camera 5.0 will be rolled out to all smartphones that will receive MIUI 15.

The MIUI Camera app is available to get from here. If you’re a Xiaomi user, be sure to check out the latest version of the app and see all the new features for yourself!