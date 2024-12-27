Xiaomi MIX Flip 2 allegedly coming in H125 with SD 8 Elite, wireless charging, IPX8, thinner body

The Xiaomi MIX Flip 2 could arrive in the first half of 2025 sporting the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, wireless charging support, and IPX8 rating.

The foldable will replace the original MIX Flip model Xiaomi launched in China in July. According to reputable leaker Digital Chat Station, a new foldable phone will be available in the first half of 2025, offering the new Snapdragon 8 Elite. While the account did not specify the name of the device, fans speculate that it could be the Xiaomi MIX Flip 2. In a separate post, DCS suggested that the Xiaomi MIX Flip 2 will have wireless charging support, an IPX8 protection rating, and a thinner and more durable body.

The news coincides with the MIX Flip 2’s appearance on the EEC platform, where it was spotted with the 2505APX7BG model number. This clearly confirms that the handheld will be offered in the European market and possibly in other global markets.

The said model number is the same identification the phone had when it appeared on the IMEI database. Based on its 2505APX7BC and 2505APX7BG model numbers, the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 will be released to the Chinese and global markets, just like the current Mix Flip. The model numbers also reveal their release date, with the “25” segments suggesting that it would be in 2025. While the “05” parts could mean that the month would be July, it could still follow the path of the Mix Flip, which was also expected to be released in May but instead launched in July.

Details of the Xiaomi MIX Flip 2 remain scarce at the moment, but it could adopt some of the specifications of its predecessor, which offers:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

16GB/1TB, 12/512GB, and 12/256GB configurations

6.86″ internal 120Hz OLED with 3,000 nits peak brightness

4.01″ external display

Rear Camera: 50MP + 50MP

Selfie: 32MP

4,780mAh battery

67W charging

black, white, purple, colors and Nylon fiber edition

Via 1, 2