Codes reveal MIX Flip’s camera lens details prior to May global debut

Xiaomi MIX Flip will be introduced to the global market in its May launch. The brand remains mum about the date and the phone’s details, but the codes our team discovered reveal several important information about it, including its camera lenses.

The flip smartphone is expected to be launched on the same day as the Xiaomi MIX Fold 4. However, unlike the MIX Fold 4, the MIX Flip will be distributed to more markets. Specifically, the MIX Fold 4 will be limited to the Chinese market, while the MIX Flip will have a Chinese and global debut. It is important to note, nonetheless, that the flip device will not be introduced in India.

According to the model numbers of the phone we gathered from Xiaomi and HyperOS, the phone could be announced next month. That’s based on the “2405CPX3DG/2405CPX3DC” model numbers of the device, with the “2405” segment likely referring to 2024 May.

The HyperOS source codes also helped us determine the type of lens Xiaomi will be using for the MIX Flip. In our analysis, we found out that it would be employing two lenses for its rear camera system: the Light Hunter 800 and Omnivision OV60A. The former is a wide lens with 1/1.55-inch sensor size and 50MP resolution. It is based on Omnivision’s OV50E sensor and is also used on the Redmi K70 Pro. Meanwhile, the Omnivision OV60A has a 60MP resolution, 1/2.8-inch sensor size, and 0.61µm pixels, and it also allows 2x Optical zoom. It is widely being used on many modern smartphones nowadays, including the Motorola Edge 40 Pro and Edge 30 Ultra, to name a few.

On the front, on the other hand, is the OV32B lens. It will power the 32MP selfie camera system of the phone, and it is a reliable lens since we have already seen it in Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Motorola Edge 40.

Using these bits of information and the past details we uncovered, we managed to create the ideal layout for the MIX Flip, which shows its horizontal rear camera island housing its dual camera system. Below the element is the rumored secondary “full-size screen.”