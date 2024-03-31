Leaker shares more Xiaomi Mix Flip details

Up to this day, Xiaomi remains mum about its rumored flip phone, the Xiaomi Mix Flip. Thankfully, the well-known leaker Digital Chat Station is back with more details about the smartphone, giving us more idea of what to expect from it when it launches (hopefully) in the coming months.

The Mix Flip will be the first flip phone from Xiaomi if it sees the light of the day. In an earlier post on the Chinese platform Weibo, DCS already tapped into the topic and shared some important details about it. According to the tipster, the upcoming smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Complementing this performance is reportedly a 4,800mAh/4,900mAh battery. This follows the leaker’s earlier post, saying it will be armed with a “large” battery.

Also, DCS claimed that the Mix Flip would have a “full-size screen” for its second display. For its rear cameras, the tipster said that there would be “dual holes,” which means that it would have a dual-camera setup (one unit is expected to be a telephoto).

Meanwhile, for its main display, the claim shares that the phone will have narrow bezels, with its selfie camera placed in a punch-hole notch. DCS ultimately underscored that Mix Flip will be a “light machine.” This could mean that the handheld will be thin, making it comfortable in the hands even when folded.

Now, the leaker echoed the points and added more distinctive details about the matter. According to the latest claims, Mix Flip will have support for 67W wired charging, with Xiaomi itself planning to provide the official charger for the smartphone.

It is believed that it will be released this year. More specifically, it will be in August, albeit this could be just a tentative month, so expect that there could be delays or, hopefully, an earlier launch than expected. The timeline, nonetheless, makes sense as the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 was launched in the same month last year, and it is rumored that the Mix Flip will be launched on the same day as the Xiaomi MIX Fold 4.