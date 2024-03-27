Xiaomi Mix Flip to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, external full-size screen, 4,800mAh/4,900mAh battery

Well-known leaker Digital Chat Station shared the first set of details the rumored Xiaomi Mix Flip is getting.

Xiaomi Mix Flip remains one of the mysterious upcoming smartphones. Despite rumors about it starting years ago, information about it remains scarce. However, DCS finally ended the dry spell about the flip phone, claiming that it would offer users some interesting features and hardware.

On the Chinese platform Weibo, the tipster shared that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, affirming expectations that Mix Flip will be a powerful handheld. Complementing this performance is reportedly a 4,800mAh/4,900mAh battery. This follows the leaker’s earlier post, saying it will be armed with a “large” battery.

On the other hand, DCS claimed that the Mix Flip would have a “full-size screen” for its second display, indicating that it would be able to offer the same external screen size as its competitors, like the Galaxy Z Flip5.

For its rear cameras, the tipster said that there would be “dual holes,” which means that it would have a dual-camera setup (one unit is expected to be a telephoto). Meanwhile, for its main display, the claim shares that the phone will have narrow bezels, with its selfie camera placed in a punch-hole notch.

Ultimately, DCS underscored that Mix Flip will be a “light machine.” This could mean that the handheld will be thin, making it comfortable in the hands even when folded.

Sadly, as earlier reported, Xiaomi decided not to push the satellite communication feature in Mix Flip and MIX Fold4. The reason behind the move is unknown.