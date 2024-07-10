Xiaomi India president confirms Mix Fold is still not coming to India

After a series of contradicting leaks and reports, Xiaomi India President Muralikrishnan B finally spoke about the rumored arrival of the next Mix Fold phone in the country.

The brand has just reached its 10th year in India, and it has huge plans to prosper its business in the country. According to Muralikrishnan B, the plan is to double the brand’s phone shipments and reach 700 million units in the next 10 years. This is not impossible as the company has already shipped more than 350 million different devices in its 10 years in India, with 250 million units of them being smartphones.

With this continuous success, one would assume that Xiaomi’s next move is to introduce its foldable creations in India. To recall, various reports about the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 making a global debut circulated online. However, the latest reports later contradicted them.

Now, Muralikrishnan B has confirmed that despite the growing interest in its Mix Fold creations, the company’s foldable creations are not yet planned to be released in India. The president shared that Xiaomi intends to continue offering its customers premium traditional phones in India.

Despite this, the Xiaomi Mix Flip is believed to be debuting globally. The device was recently spotted on the IMDA certification website carrying the 2405CPX3DG model number. While the monicker of the handheld is not specified in the listing, an earlier appearance of the device on the IMEI database confirmed it is the internal identification of the Xiaomi Mix Flip. The “G” element on the model number suggests that the Xiaomi Mix Flip will also be offered globally. According to earlier reports, it would arrive with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a 4,900mAh battery, and a 1.5K main display. It is rumored to cost CN¥5,999, or around $830.

