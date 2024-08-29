Moto G45 5G hits stores in India

The Moto G45 5G is now available for purchase in India.

The phone debuted last week and has finally arrived in retail stores in the country. The Snapdragon 6s Gen 3-armed handheld comes in two configurations of 4GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB, which are priced at ₹10,999 and ₹12,999, respectively. For its colors, buyers can choose from Brilliant Blue, Viva Magenta, and Brilliant Green colors.

The phone can now be purchased through various offline stores in India, Motorola’s official Indian website, and Flipkart.

Here are more details about the Moto G45 5G: