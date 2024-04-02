Motorola Edge 50 Pro’s 12GB/512GB variant to sell at Rs 77,000 in India

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is expected to be launched in India on April 3, and the latest discovery suggests that the unit’s 12GB/512GB variant will cost Rs 77,000.

Motorola will be introducing several new smartphones in the market soon, and the Edge 50 Pro is one of them. The company has already launched a microsite for the model, which revealed several details about it, except for its actual price. A leaker, nonetheless, claimed that the model would initially be offered for Rs 39,999 on Flipkart, adding that the price of Edge 50 Pro without the promo offers is Rs 44,999. Now, the phone has been spotted on an Italian retail website, which revealed its European price. Converting the EUR 864 price to the Indian currency, it could be confirmed that the 12GB/512GB variant will cost around Rs 77,000.

If true, this adds to the list of details we now know about the phone: