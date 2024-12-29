Motorola Edge 50 Pro’s Android 15 update reportedly pestered with bugs

The Android 15 is now available for the Motorola Edge 50 Pro model, but users are not happy with the update due to the bugs it brings.

Motorola recently started rolling out the Android 15 update to its devices, including the Edge 50 Pro. However, users of the said model claimed that the update is actually filled with issues covering various departments of the system.

In a post on Reddit, different users shared their experiences, noting that problems involving the update range from battery to display. According to some, here are the issues they have been experiencing due to the Android 15 update in the units so far:

Black screen issue

Display freeze

Lagging

No Circle To Search and Private Space malfunction

Battery Drain

According to some users, a reboot could solve some of the issues, especially display-related ones. However, some say that severe battery drain persists despite performing a factory reset.

We reached out to Motorola to confirm the matter or whether it will release another update to fix the issues.

