Motorola Edge 50 Ultra enters DXOMARK ranking, places above iPhone 15, Galaxy S24 Ultra

After debuting months ago, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra has finally entered the DXOMARK ranking. According to the platform’s listing, the Motorola phone outpaced bigger smartphone models in the market, including the Apple iPhone 15 and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Edge 50 Ultra was announced in April and released in May. It is one of Motorola’s latest offerings in this year’s Edge 50 lineup, with the phone boasting the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, which is paired with up to 16GB RAM and a 4500mAh battery.

Another highlight of the phone is its camera system, which impressively has allowed it to infiltrate DXOMARK’s camera ranking. According to the French firm’s review, the phone is currently in the 18th place of its global ranking and 17th on its ultra-premium ranking. This placed it above bigger smartphone names in the market, including the Apple iPhone 15, Apple iPhone 15 Plus, and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

To recall, the Motorola phone comes with a powerful 50MP selfie camera with AF, while its rear camera system is composed of a 50MP wide with PDAF, AF, and OIS; a 64MP periscope telephoto with PDAF, OIS, and 3x optical zoom; and a 50MP ultrawide with AF.

According to DXOMARK, despite the phone having “many artifacts in Images and videos,” it boasts the following strengths:

Good for portrait-taking, including group portraits

Fast and accurate autofocus, making it likely to catch the intended moment

Improved zoom performance, with good detail in tele shots

Good photo and video performance in low-light conditions

