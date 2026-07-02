Motorola Edge 70 Max adopting Qi2, built-in magnets

Motorola will finally introduce built-in magnetic wireless charging to its devices, starting with the Motorola Edge 70 Max.

The brand is joining Apple (which has been offering the MagSafe tech for years), Google (Pixel 10 series), and HMD (HMD Skyline). According to its Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) certification, the Edge 70 Max supports the Qi 2.2.1 industry standard for high-speed, 25-watt wireless charging.

The listing shows it has the MPP25 power profile, meaning it supports 25W wireless charging and has built-in magnets. To this end, the upcoming phone won’t need a magnetic case to let chargers and accessories snap onto its back.

According to earlier reports, the Motorola Edge 70 Max will arrive with some high-end specifications, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, a flat 6.7 to 6.82-inch display with 120Hz to 144Hz refresh rate, a 1/1.56” 50MP Sony LYT-710 main camera, and a MIL-STD-810H body.

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