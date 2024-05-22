Unknown Motorola device with ‘Manila’ codename appears online with 5 variants

There’s a new smartphone Motorola is building. Codenamed “Manila,” the device could come to several markets, as indicated by the five variants the brand is preparing.

That’s according to the discoveries made by folks at Android Authority after spotting a device named “Manila24.” No other details about the phone are currently present, but it is divulged that there would be a total of five variants of this Morotola Manila model. That’s shown in the five model numbers of the Manila: XT2433-1, XT2433-2, XT2433-3, XT2433-4, and XT2433-5.

This would allow it to make a global debut and reach the biggest markets that cater to the Motorola brand, including India.

Yet, as mentioned earlier, no other information about the Motorola Manila is available. However, given Motorola’s recent releases, we can expect that the model will be armed with some interesting features.

The news came amid the rumors surrounding the yet-to-be-announced Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra. In a recent leak, renders of the two devices revealing their designs surfaced. According to the images shared, the base model will have a smaller external screen compared to the Pro variant. Like the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, the Razr 50 will have an unnecessary, unused space near the middle part of the back, making its screen appear smaller. Its two cameras, on the other hand, are placed within the screen space alongside the flash unit.

The Razr 50 Ultra uses the same rear camera arrangement. However, the higher-tier phone will have a bigger screen. From the renders, the Ultra phone’s external display can be seen occupying the entire upper half of the unit’s back. Moreover, compared to its sibling, the phone’s bezel appears to be thinner, allowing its secondary screen to be wider and bigger.