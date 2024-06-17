Motorola debuts cheap Moto E14 with Unisoc T606 SoC, 2GB/64GB configuration, 5000mAh battery

There’s another Motorola phone on the market: the Moto E14. However, unlike the brand’s earlier releases, the new model targets the budget market.

The brand launched the phone without making a huge announcement to the public. Despite this, the Motorola Moto E14 can still impress the right crowd: the budget consumers. It follows the Moto E13 model that was launched last year, so it is unsurprising that it comes cheap at £70.

Here are more details about the new Motorola Moto E14: