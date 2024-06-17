Motorola debuts cheap Moto E14 with Unisoc T606 SoC, 2GB/64GB configuration, 5000mAh battery

Santiago Jr Bongco
Jun. 17, 2024, 19:12

There’s another Motorola phone on the market: the Moto E14. However, unlike the brand’s earlier releases, the new model targets the budget market.

The brand launched the phone without making a huge announcement to the public. Despite this, the Motorola Moto E14 can still impress the right crowd: the budget consumers. It follows the Moto E13 model that was launched last year, so it is unsurprising that it comes cheap at £70.

Here are more details about the new Motorola Moto E14:

  • Unisoc T606
  • 4G connectivity
  • 2GB RAM
  • 64GB UFS 2.2 storage (supports microSD)
  • 6.56” HD+ IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate
  • 13MP rear camera
  • 5MP selfie camera with punch-hole cutout
  • 5,000mAh battery
  • 15W charging (comes with a 10W charger)
  • Android 14 Go Edition OS
  • IP52 rating
  • Pastel Green, Pastel Purple, and Graphite Gray colors

