Motorola Moto G15 specs leak: Helio G81 Extreme, 8GB RAM, 50MP cam, 5200mAh battery, more

Specifications of the Moto G15 have leaked ahead of Motorola’s official announcement.

Motorola is reportedly gearing up for the launch of Moto G14’s successor this year. While the official debut date remains unknown, leaker Sudhanshu Ambhore (via 91Mobiles) shared the complete details of the phone. Based on the information shared by the tipster, the Moto G15 will get some decent upgrades over its predecessor, including a better chipset, a bigger display, higher memory, a bigger battery, and Android 15 OS. The price of the Moto G15 is unknown, but earlier reports revealed its €200 global price tag. The phone is reportedly available in green and grey color options.

Here are the details shared by the tipster: