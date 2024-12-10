Motorola Moto G15 specs leak: Helio G81 Extreme, 8GB RAM, 50MP cam, 5200mAh battery, more

Specifications of the Moto G15 have leaked ahead of Motorola’s official announcement.
Motorola is reportedly gearing up for the launch of Moto G14’s successor this year. While the official debut date remains unknown, leaker Sudhanshu Ambhore (via 91Mobiles) shared the complete details of the phone. Based on the information shared by the tipster, the Moto G15 will get some decent upgrades over its predecessor, including a better chipset, a bigger display, higher memory, a bigger battery, and Android 15 OS. The price of the Moto G15 is unknown, but earlier reports revealed its €200 global price tag. The phone is reportedly available in green and grey color options.
Here are the details shared by the tipster:
- 190g
- 165.7 x 76 x 8.17mm
- MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme
- Mali-G52 MC2
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 256GB storage (expandable via microSD card)
- 6.72” FHD+ (2400×1080px) 60Hz IPS LCD with 391ppi, 86.71 percent screen-to-body ratio, 20:9, HDR10, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3
- Rear Camera: 50MP (f/1.8) main camera + 5MP (f/2.4) secondary lens
- Selfie Camera: 8MP
- 5200mAh battery
- 18W TurboPower charging
- Support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C 2.0, NFC, Dual SIM, and side-mounted fingerprint scanner
- Android 15
- IP54 rating