Motorola Moto G55 renders leak

The renders of the upcoming Moto G55 model have leaked online, revealing a design that is quite similar to its predecessor.

Motorola revealed the Moto G45 this week, offering fans a decent 5G device with an affordable price tag (starting price of $130). Now, it seems the phone will be joined by another phone: the Moto G55.

Tipster Evan Blass shared the render of the phone, indicating that Motorola is now preparing it for an approaching debut. According to the images shared, its appearance will not be entirely different from that of the Moto G54.

The render shows that the Moto G55 will have a flat display with a punch-hole for the selfie camera and a thick bottom bezel. The side frames appear to be flat and cater to the headphone jack and USB-C charger at the bottom. As usual, the Power and volume buttons are placed in the right-side frames.

No other details of the Motorola Moto G55 were revealed by Blass, but it could adopt some of the specifications of the Moto G54:

6nm Mediatek Dimensity 7020

4GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB configurations

6.5” 120Hz IPS LCD with 1080x2400px resolution

Rear Camera: 50MP + 2MP

Selfie: 16MP

5000mAh battery

15W charging

Android 14

Midnight Blue, Indigo Blue, Glacier Blue, and Mint Green colors

Via