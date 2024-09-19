Motorola Moto G85 reportedly coming in darker green color in India this month

Motorola is expected to introduce a new Moto G85 color to its fans in India this month. The new color will be green, but it will be darker than the current Olive Green option of the phone.

The Moto G85 was launched in July in India. It was initially introduced with three color options: Cobalt Blue, Urban Grey, and Olive Green. However, leaker Sudhanshu Ambhore shared that the model would soon be introduced in a new darker green color.

The new green color will join the current three options in the Indian market, but aside from this detail, no other sections of the phone are expected to receive some changes. With this, fans can still expect the following details and pricing:

Snapdragon 6s Gen 3

8GB/128GB (₹17,999) and 12GB/256GB (₹19,999) configurations

6.67″ curved 120Hz FullHD+ OLED

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LTIA 600 main unit + 8MP ultrawide

Selfie: 32MP

5,000mAh battery

33W charging

Android 14

Cobalt Blue, Urban Grey, and Olive Green colors

IP52 rating

