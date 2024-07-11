Motorola Moto G85 arrives in India with ₹18K starting price

The Motorola Moto G85 is now in India, and fans can buy it for as low as ₹17,999.

The model was first revealed at the end of June in China and Europe. However, the phone barely made noise on its arrival due to the Motorola Razr 50 and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra foldables dominating the headlines at that time.

Now, Motorola has brought the Moto G85 to India, where it will hit stores on July 16 via Motorola’s Indian website, Flipkart, and retail stores.

The new Motorola Moto G85 is just like the model with the same monicker that was launched weeks ago. However, the brand made some minimal changes in the variant that it is now offering in India. For instance, despite having the same Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC, Indian consumers will get a phone with 33W charging power instead of 30W. Unfortunately, unlike its global sibling with four colors, the Indian variant of the phone will only be offered in Cobalt Blue, Urban Grey, and Olive Green colors. Also, its protection rating fell to IP52 compared to the variants in China with an IP54 rating.

Here are more details about the Motorola Moto G85: