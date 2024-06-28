Moto G85: Everything You Need To Know

In case you haven’t heard, Motorola also launched the Moto G85 this week.

The device’s silent debut could be explained by the entrance of the gorgeous Motorola Razr 50 and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra foldables into the market this week. Yet, Moto G85 (AKA Moto S50 Neo in China) could still interest some Motorola fans looking for a new budget phone, especially those in China and Europe. The phone comes with the standard Moto design on its back and is powered by Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 and 15GB of RAM.

Here are more details about the new Moto phone: