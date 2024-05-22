Motorola Razr 50 reportedly costs $699

Like its Ultra sibling this year, the Motorola Razr 50 is expected to maintain the same price tag as its predecessor. According to the latest leak, the base model of the 2024 Razr series will be offered for $699.

Motorola is expected to unveil the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra (AKA Razr 2024 and Razr Plus 2024, respectively) soon. However, various leaks have already revealed the prices of the models ahead of the announcement date. The latest involves the price tag of the base Motorola Razr 50 model.

In a recent post by leaker account @MysteryLupin on X, the standard model will be priced at $699. If this is compared to the debut price of its predecessor, this means that the brand will not impose a hike for this year’s Razr with the rumored 8GB/256GB configuration.

This follows an earlier leak about the Razr 50 Ultra model, which is also believed to retain its predecessor’s price tag. According to reports, nonetheless, it will be offered with a starting configuration of 12GB/512GB instead of last year’s 8GB/256GB base option.

According to rumors, the Motorola Razr 50 will be equipped with a 3.63” pOLED external display and a 6.9” 120Hz 2640 x 1080 pOLED internal display. It is also expected to offer the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 50MP+13MP rear camera system, a 13MP selfie camera, and a 4,200mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the Razr 50 Ultra is reportedly getting a 4” pOLED external display and a 6.9” 165Hz 2640 x 1080 pOLED internal screen. Inside, it will house the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 12GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, a rear camera system composed of 50MP wide and 50MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom, a 32MP selfie camera, and a 4000mAh battery.