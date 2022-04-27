Mysterious OnePlus smartphone spotted online; looks familiar with OnePlus 10 Pro

An upcoming smartphone from the house of OnePlus has been spotted up on the TENAA certification. The smartphone boasts a similar look to the OnePlus 10 Pro, from the rear. The device is reportedly the rebranded version of Oppo K10 5G because the specifications mentioned in the certifications are similar to what the Oppo K10 5G offers. Let’s have a closer look at the device.

Is a new OnePlus smartphone launching soon?

A new OnePlus smartphone with the model number PGZ110 has been listed upon the TENAA certification. The website does shares the physical look of the device, which is kind of similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro. It has got a plain back with the square camera module merged in the frame from the two sides. Four different cutouts for camera lenses and LED lights have been made. The website also mentions some of the specifications of the device.

According to the TENAA, the device will feature a 6.59-inches FHD+ 1080*2412 resolution display with LTPS display technology which ensures the support of variable refresh rate in the display. It is powered by an octa-core SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The website further mentions that the device will have a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixels primary sensor, 8-megapixels secondary ultrawide and a 2-megapixels depth sensor last. A 16-megapixel front selfie snapper has been provided. It will be backed by a 4980mAh (rated) battery and the device will measure dimension of 164.3×75.8×8.7mm and weighs 205 grams. The smartphone looks very familiar with the recently launched Oppo K10 5G smartphone and hence it could very well be a rebranded version of the device.