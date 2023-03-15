New 90W Xiaomi charger surfaces, Xiaomi 13 Ultra to feature 90W wired 50W wireless charging!

The upcoming release of an upcoming device is being suggested by new charging adapters and some sort of certifications, new 90W Xiaomi charger may indicate the release of Xiaomi 13 Ultra. ITHome (Chinese tech blog website) spotted a couple Xiaomi chargers on 3C certification. In addition to Xiaomi 13 Ultra, the Mi Pad 6 series should also be unveiled soon. Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be available globally and in China, but not in India.

Xiaomi’s new 90W charger has appeared on 3C certification alongside 33W and 67W chargers. The new charger appears on certification with 2304FPN6DC model number (MDY-14-EC). Chargers with model numbers of 23046RP50C and 23043RP34C support 67W and 33W fast charging respectively.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra with 90W charging

The specifications of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra are still unknown, but it is reported to support 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The previous Xiaomi 12S Ultra featured 67W charging. The 90W charging isn’t the best Xiaomi made but 90W charging on a camera centric device is pretty impressive. Xiaomi 13 Ultra will pack 5500 mAh battery.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra will come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 6.9″ Samsung E6 display with 2K resolution. We might also see the 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant. Xiaomi 13 Ultra will feature 1″ Sony IMX 989 sensor just like last year but the rest of camera setup remains a mystery.

Xiaomi Pad 6 series

We shared the rumors about the Xiaomi Pad 6 with you a few months ago. While Xiaomi Pad 6 will launch globally, Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro will remain a model exclusive to China.

Xiaomi Pad 6 will support 33W charging and Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro will support 67W charging. You may not mind the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro with 67W charging since it’s exclusive to China, but the fact that the tablet has a much larger battery and can charge rapidly is very exciting.

