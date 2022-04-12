New LineageOS 19.1 Wallpapers Here! Download LineageOS 19.1 Wallpapers

LineageOS 19.1 based on Android 12L is coming soon, and it’s bringing with it a whole bunch of new features, improvements and LineageOS 19.1 wallpapers. One of the most exciting things that’s coming in this new release is a brand-new set of wallpapers. That’s right – we’ve got eight new beautiful designs for you to choose from, all of which have been specifically designed to match the new Material You interface. Whether you’re looking for something colourful and abstract, or something more subdued and minimalist, there’s sure to be a wallpaper that’s perfect for you. So what are you waiting for? Download the new LineageOS 19.1 wallpapers today!

LineageOS 19.1 Wallpapers

You can check out the LineageOS 19.1 Wallpapers gallery here. The gallery features a total of 12 new images, all of which are based on the new LineageOS 19.1 update that was released last night. The wallpapers are all high-resolution, and they’ll look great on any Android device. In addition to the new wallpapers, the gallery also includes a few older ones that have been updated for the new release.

You might be wondering when the next release of LineageOS is coming out. Well, we’re glad to announce that LineageOS 19.1 will be released in this month! This new release will bring a number of improvements and new features, including support for the latest Android 12L operating system and monet theming. So mark the date in your calendars and be sure to check back here for more information as the release date approaches. We can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on! Check out other wallpapers!