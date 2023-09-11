New Member of Redmi Note 13 Series “garnet” Spotted on Mi Code

The smartphone world is witnessing more exciting developments with each passing day. Xiaomi’s sub-brand, Redmi, is preparing to introduce the newest addition to Note series. According to leaked information from recent days, this new model will be codenamed “garnet.” However, we are not hesitant to admit that we made a mistake. We have discovered that the “garnet” codename does not belong to the Redmi Note 13 Turbo as we initially thought, and for that, we apologize to our followers. So, which Redmi Note 13 model will the “garnet” codename be associated with?

Findings from “Mi Code” indicate that this codename belongs to a mid-range model in Redmi Note 13 series. This is an exciting development because mid-range smartphones often provide users with an excellent balance of affordability and high performance.

The “garnet” model is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, according to leaked information. Its performance may resemble previous models like the Redmi Note 12 4G or Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G. However, specific technical specifications and performance figures have not been officially confirmed yet, so we’ll have to wait for the official announcement.

We want to emphasize that the “garnet” codename has been definitively confirmed not to belong to the Redmi Note 13 Turbo. Instead, we predict that this model will likely be named “Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G.” However, it’s worth noting that this name is not set in stone.

Redmi plans to introduce this new model in China later this month. This launch event will be eagerly anticipated in the smartphone world. We look forward to seeing what contribution this device under the “garnet” codename will make as part of Redmi’s successful Note series.

The “garnet” codename has been confirmed as belonging to the mid-range model of Redmi Note 13 series. The specific technical details and the name of this model are still unclear, but it is likely to be an exciting device for fans of Xiaomi’s Redmi series. Stay tuned for further developments.