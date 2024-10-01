Nothing Phone (2a) Plus receives Nothing OS U2.6-240924-2223 update

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus users can now install the new Nothing OS U2.6-240924-2223 update on their devices. The update includes several system improvements in addition to the October security patch.

The update only requires 51.21MB but addresses several problems in the system, such as its MMS sending issue, data roaming status display error, and night video recording lag issues. The update also comes with some improvements.

As expected, nonetheless, not all users will be able to get the update instantly. To check for its availability, Nothing Phone (2a) Plus owners can go to Settings > System > System Update.

Here is the changelog of the update:

Connectivity enhancements

Improved the availability of the 5G standalone network option.

Optimised the registration speed of SIM2 VoLTE after exiting Airplane Mode.

Fixed an issue where MMS failed to send in certain scenarios.

Corrected the data roaming status display to match the actual status.

Camera optimisations

Enhanced HDR effects for both front and rear cameras.

Improved zoom clarity in certain scenarios.

Resolved lag issues during night video recording.

System improvements