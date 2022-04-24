Official renders of the upcoming Vivo S15E reveals its complete look!

Vivo is preparing to launch the Vivo X80 smartphone series in China on April 25th, 2022. At the same event, the company will also launch the Vivo S15E smartphone. While the X80 series will cover the upper midrange and premium categories, the S15E will cover the budget midrange category. The device’s renders have leaked ahead of its official launch, revealing its colour variants as well as its appearance.

Vivo S15E official renders

Official renders of the upcoming Vivo S15E have leaked online. The renders depict the entire physical appearance of the device as well as its three different colour variants. The renders show the device’s completely redesigned camera setup, which includes two large circles arranged in vertical rows. Whereas the top circle houses the main lens, the bottom circle houses two lenses stacked together. The camera bump is larger in size, and the LED is located on the topmost left side of it.

The device has a classic old waterdrop notch cutout on the front, and the bezels are narrow on all three sides, except for the bottom chin, which is quite thick. The volume controller and power on/off buttons are located on the device’s right side. The renders show the device in three colour options: blue, black, and pink. The company’s branding has been aligned vertically on the device’s left bottom side.

The Vivo S15E smartphone has been previously tipped to feature a 6.44-inches 90Hz AMOLED Panel, Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series chipset, triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixels primary lens, 66W fast wired charging, 4400mAh battery and more. The official launch will shed more information on the device’s price and specifications.